On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first woman, first woman of color to hold the office of Vice- President in U.S. history.

She was sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, using a Bible belonging to West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Good to see a Baltimore connection during the transition of power at the U.S. Capitol.

Kamala Harris Sworn In Using A Bible Owned By Baltimore Born Thurgood Marshall was originally published on 92q.com

