CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Biden Nominates Former VSU Dean Of Agriculture To Cabinet Position

Majic Listen Live Banner
Joe Biden Gives Live Televised Press Conference In The Wake Of The Storming Of The Capitol Building

Source: Sky News/Supplied by WENN / WENN

President elect Joseph Biden has nominated former Virginia State University Dean of the College of Agriculture, Dr. Jewel (Hairston) Bronaugh to serve as the new Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Dr. Bronaugh is one of five women nominated today by the Biden Administration to serve in the number two spot as Deputy Secretary at key Cabinet agencies. In her role, she will be the second-highest-ranking official in the USDA while running the day-to-day operations of a department with 100,000 employees.See story here

Biden Nominates Former VSU Dean Of Agriculture To Cabinet Position  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
86 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close