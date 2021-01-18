Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100 Pardons On His Way Out

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one.
Just when you thought he was done with issuing pardons, you have might have to think again. He has plenty more to grant and this might be his biggest spree yet.
According to CNN, the soon-to-be former 45th president is getting ready to “issue around 100 pardons and commutations” on what is to be final day of work, which is on Jan. 19.
Officials in the Trump administration told reporters that those pardons could be expected before Trump and his family officially leaves Washington D.C. for his second home in Florida.
Expect some familiar faces in that long list of pardons.
From EURweb:
Trump’s next batch of pardons will be a mix of criminal justice ones and for people connected to the president, the sources said. According to NME citing Bloomberg, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are said to be on the list of individuals Trump may announce the pardoning of on January 19.
No word if that could involve anyone connected to the infamous D.C. Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6.
This is just another way of Trump trying to make waves and grab headlines as he leaves D.C. before Joe Biden takes over as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First and Second Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images
Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb
