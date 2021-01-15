5 Washington Wizards Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Washington Wizards are now up to five players who have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 15, 2021

It has been reported this morning that the Washington Wizards are now up to 5 players with COVID-19. This has not been confirmed by the team but the two games that were scheduled for this week were postponed due to NBA coronavirus contact tracing protocol.

Washington nor the NBA has made an announcement about the upcoming game this Sunday and their annual game in DC on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These games will most likely, and need to be, canceled as well. It isn’t known exactly which players have contracted the virus but as the players throughout the league continue to travel, despite the increase in restrictions, the spread will continue.

Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics tested positive and Washinton’s Bradley Beal, who calls him a brother, had to be pulled from a game because Beal was speaking with Tatum closely after that game. Other teams in the league also had games postponed due to contact tracing right after they played the Wizards. Because of all of the unknowns of Coronavirus, the experts and health professionals are doing their best to keep the virus contained.

Many are continuously throwing out the idea that the league either needs to take a pause in the season again or go back to playing in the Bubble. The safety of the players and staff comes first and as more and more positive results are coming out, decisions are needed to be made. If not, the COVID domino effect will continue to tumble through the NBA.

