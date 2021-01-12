Governors In Maryland and Virginia & DC Mayor Urging Americans To Not Attend Inauguration

Stay home.

That’s the message from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The leaders issued a joint statement on Monday urging Americans to stay home and not attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The warning comes after the FBI issued a warning Monday saying there are planned armed demonstrations leading up to the inauguration.

Five people died and many were injured when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

They’re asking people to watch the inauguration virtually. Read the full statement below:

“January 6, 2021 is now a seminal moment in American history. We are grateful for the courageous efforts of every law enforcement officer, Guard member, and first responder who heroically worked to secure the Capitol and ensure our nation’s democracy prevailed.

“On January 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually.

“In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”

