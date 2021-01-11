CLOSE
The DMV
Meet Black Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Who Saved Government Officials From The Capitol Terrorist

Washington DC Tense After U.S. Capitol Is Stormed By Protestors

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

During the out of control riot at the US Capitol this past Wednesday, confusion was placed on everyone’s spirit watching the madness unfold. How did this happen? Why wasn’t anyone prepared? Why aren’t there more officers?

Video showing one officer, who we now know is Eugene Goodman, seeming to be running away from the crazy rioters is not at all the case. Officer Goodman, distracted the Mob and led them past the door of the senate chambers where members and their staff were hiding. I mean could you imagine if that mob would’ve gotten into those chambers? Well, we don’t really have to imagine as they told us through their chants “hang Mike Pence” and showed us with displays of a noose and confederate flags.

Officer Goodman has been celebrated by several members of Congress, with some calling for Mr. Goodman to be awarded the Congressional medal of honour for his service.

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTEST

[caption id="attachment_1891854" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption]   Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

