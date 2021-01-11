Meet Black Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Who Saved Government Officials From The Capitol Terrorist

During the out of control riot at the US Capitol this past Wednesday, confusion was placed on everyone’s spirit watching the madness unfold. How did this happen? Why wasn’t anyone prepared? Why aren’t there more officers?
Video showing one officer, who we now know is Eugene Goodman, seeming to be running away from the crazy rioters is not at all the case. Officer Goodman, distracted the Mob and led them past the door of the senate chambers where members and their staff were hiding. I mean could you imagine if that mob would’ve gotten into those chambers? Well, we don’t really have to imagine as they told us through their chants “hang Mike Pence” and showed us with displays of a noose and confederate flags.
Officer Goodman has been celebrated by several members of Congress, with some calling for Mr. Goodman to be awarded the Congressional medal of honour for his service.
Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate.
At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants.
