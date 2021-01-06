Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Speaks On Distributing The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris speaks to Russ Parr about taking the coronavirus vaccine and the plan to distribute the vaccine across the country. She mentions the severity of the spread of the virus and her and Joe Biden’s administration plan to give out the vaccine. Though most African-Americans are scared to take the vaccine, she shares that Black people are dying at a higher rate.

Listen to the clip below to hear Harris’ take on the plan moving forward.

