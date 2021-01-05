Family Video to Shut Down the Rest of Its Locations Nationwide

It may have been able to survive competition from all of the streaming services, but it could not make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Video has announced it is closing all of the stores that are still open nationwide as reported in a press released. As expected, there is also a sale going on to get rid of its stock.

About 250 remaining Family Video stores across the country are closing, according to a press release from the company. Liquidation sales are underway, and the plan is to completely shut down when all products are sold.

Among the items that are for sale include “movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures.”

The very first Family Video location was in Toledo, Ohio back in 1996. Soon, the company grew to more than 800 locations at one time.

Currently, the chain has stores in Northeast Ohio including Akron, Brunswick, Cleveland on Triskett, Cuyahoga Falls, Elyria, Girard, Lorain, Massillon, Medina, North Canton, Salem, Sandusky, Stow and Strongsville.

Have you shopped at Family Video, and if so, what will you miss about the place?

