STAY HOME AND STAY AWAY FROM THE PLANNED PROTEST IN THE DISTRICT ON WEDNESDAY

WE AT RADIO ONE IMPLORE EVERYONE TO STAY OUT OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA ON WEDNESDAY BECAUSE YOUR SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT. THE PROTESTORS REPORTEDLY PLAN TO COME TO DC SEEKING CONFRONTATION, SO WE ASK THAT YOU DON’T GIVE THEM THE SATISFACTION… SIMPLY BY NOT BEING PRESENT. ALSO, KEEP IN MIND THAT ROADBLOCKS WILL MAKE NAVIGATING DOWNTOWN DIFFICULT. AND ALWAYS KEEP IN MIND THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS REAL AND STILL RAMPANT.

WE CARE ABOUT YOU AND THAT IS WHY WE STRONGLY URGE EVERYONE TO STAY HOME AND STAY AWAY.

DMV Family Stay Safe & Stay Away From Planned Protest On Wednesday was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: