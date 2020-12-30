Match Made In Hell: This Match.com Commercial Perfectly Depicts Why 2020 Was So F’d Up

So much has gone on in 2020, we can use a little humor to close out all of this madness. Ryan Reynolds has produced a new commercial for Match.com which explains why this year has been sooo F’d Up!

In this commercial, we are taken back to the beginning of 2020 with Satan in Hell browsing his matches on Match.com. User 2-0-2-0 catches his eye and they meet up for their first date. The couple hits it off right away and continues to enjoy their newfound love as the world crumbles around them.

Satan and 2020 steal toilet paper together, have a picnic in an empty sports stadium, enjoy their own “private” movie theater, plus more as Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” plays in the background. The commercial is a fitting mashup of this absolutely chaotic year. Watch below…

The couple sits down for an interview to give their true first impressions of one another and how things are going. As we move onto 2021, Satan please stay with 2020. Please.

