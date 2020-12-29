Janet Hubert from ‘The Fresh Prince’ Has Some Choice Words for Lori Loughlin’s Release from Prison

One actress from a popular 1990’s sitcom may have left prison after serving her sentence, but another actress from a different sitcom from that same decade that was equally beloved wasn’t feeling the punishment.

Janet Hubert, best known as the OG “Aunt Viv” from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, took to social media to make her feelings known on Lori Loughlin, who is well-remembered for her time as “Aunt Becky” on ‘Full House,’ serving only a two-month sentence before being released.

Loughlin had started her sentence on Oct. 30 after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli had both pleaded guilty back in the spring of 2020 to “a conspiracy charge and paying $500,000” to have their children attend the University of Southern California under the guise of being “involved in athletics.”

The release of “Aunt Becky” prompted “Aunt Viv #1” to react in a tweet with a GIF of a ‘Fresh Prince’ scene.

So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020

The veteran actress responded to those who felt she was being too Black and white in the matter. A social media user cited Lil Kim and Wesley Snipes as high profile Black people who didn’t spend a lot of time behind bars for their offenses.

Hubert was quick to tweet back at that particular user.

Wesley did some real time she went to the prison day spa. They all did more than this lady, I would say nothing but for her arrogance and denial, and her daughter posting she didn't even want to go to college. Let's talk about the black sister who just put in a different address? — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 29, 2020

Loughlin’s sentence and release has also been under scrutiny when compared to Black people “who have been punished more severely by the law.”

There is Tanya McDowell, who had to accept a plea deal after being arrested for having her son enrolled in a school that is not in the same district as him. That deal called for McDowell to serve five years in prison. All for her son to get an education in an improved environment.

in light of lori loughlin getting out of prison after TWO months, after paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughter in a good college, quick reminder that tanya mcdowell served 5 years in prison for falsifying an address so her son could go to a better school pic.twitter.com/K44hbSRrBK — abs (@tropicanapussy) December 28, 2020

Then there is civil rights lawyer Kristen Clarke pointing out on her Twitter page on how those who are “white and wealthy” have been treated better in the court of law, along with greater resources when it comes to cases.

Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison. Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release. Justice looks different when you’re poor and Black. pic.twitter.com/OITKKtONnd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Loughlin will go back to enjoying her life with her daughters.

