2021Vision: Issa Rae’s 2013 Vision Board Will Inspire You To Create Your Own

I don’t know why I’ve never exactly taken to vision board parties. I believe in the power of manifestation and writing or illustrating the dreams and goals you have for your life. Still, for one reason or another, I’ve never made one for myself.

But after 2020 chile, some things have got to change. And a sista is willing to do try some new activities in order to bring forth a world…better than the one we’re living in now.

Once again, I wasn’t thinking about sitting down to craft a vision board on December 31.

But that was until I saw an Instagram TV Issa Rae posted. And I was convinced.

In it, she showed the vision board she’d made for herself seven years ago, December 2013.

She divided her board into three categories: personal, professional, and miscellaneous.

And as she was going through what each of the images on her board meant, it was incredible to see how many of her dreams and goals for her life had come true.

In the video, Issa said:

“Seven years ago, December 13, around this time, I made a vision board with some of my company members at the time. And looking at it—I framed it and put it in my office. So much sh*t has happened. On the work side, I knew I wanted to do something with HBO. Did that sh*t, baby.”

Some of the other goals Issa had completed were global travel, appearing on Netflix—thanks to her film Lovebirds. She wanted to get her money right. I wanted to go to Essence Music Festival, being on the cover of a magazine. Interestingly enough, she cut out the word “cover” and didn’t realize it was the Cover Girl logo/font—for which she is now a brand ambassador. She launched Color Creative. She put the word Billboard on the board long before she knew she had aspirations of creating a record label.

She shared she wanted to get fit, buy a home with a pool, start grocery shopping more. She said she wanted to fall in love and did that.

The things on her vision board which she is still working to accomplish are possibly having children, incorporating more adventure in her life, being more involved in environmentalism, being on her Malcolm X activist-ish, and make a better world.

She also shared that there is an app on the way that we will be hearing about in the future.

Issa ended the video saying, “So y’all, it’s a pandemic. 2020 feels bleak but having a vision board is so essential and really fulfilling. You’re subconsciously fulfilling and potentially achieving these goals that you set for yourself everyday so make one!”

I’m on it!

You can check out the video and Issa’s comments about her vision board below.

