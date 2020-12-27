Hip-Hop Cops Back?: Rapper Lil Tjay Detained By NYPD During Music Video Shoot

Do the Hip-Hop cops have some quotas they need to meet or what? Rapper Lil Tjay was detained, but reportedly not arrested, after his vehicle was searched—all while he was shooting a new music video.

Last time for real Lol nfs who ya want on this? 😡🤔 pic.twitter.com/G2asJnmnpG — lil TJAY (@liltjay) December 21, 2020

According to TMZ, the “Pop Out” rapper was shooting the clip when NYPD figure it was good enough time to search his whip.

The 19-year-old rapper was shooting the vid when cops searched his car. Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram during the stop and recorded it. A crowd gathered around the vehicle as NYPD cops conducted the search. It’s unclear if anything was found. A crowd gathered around to watch what happened. Lil Tjay, who is one of the biggest new rappers of last year, was not arrested. Tjay has had trouble with the law in the past, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with the encounter. We contacted the NYPD to find out why they stopped Tjay … they said they are putting together a response and would let us know.

The Bronx-born rapper is currently signed to Columbia Records.

