Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s just earned a +1 to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their new son, Ice Davis.
Per current Hip-Hop power couple protocol, they made the announcement via social media. Guwop’s wife took to IG to announce the arrival.
“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!
ICE DAVIS
12/23/20
7lbs
OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT,” was the caption she used for a couple of her maternity shoot photos.
Pround papa Gucci followed by bigging up his better half.
“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u he is here!!!!!!,” he tweeted.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
This story is developing.
My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/awRLR9fxqz
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 23, 2020
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis was originally published on hiphopwired.com