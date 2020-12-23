TUNE IN: Christmas With The Campbells [A LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT]

Christmas time is here and Erica Campbell and family are welcoming you into their home for the holiday with “Christmas With The Campbells!”

On December 25, 2020, the Campbells will share their favorite Christmas stories and family traditions from the comfort of their home where they’ll also be preparing their favorite holiday foods and singing their favorite seasonal songs together.

Catch “Christmas With The Campbells” LIVE this Christmas on Facebook or YouTube. More details below!

15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families 1. The Last Holiday 1 of 15 2. The Preacher's Wife 2 of 15 3. The Best Man Holiday 3 of 15 4. Annie 4 of 15 5. The Wiz 5 of 15 6. Friday After Next 6 of 15 7. This Christmas 7 of 15 8. A Madea Christmas 8 of 15 9. Black Nativity 9 of 15 10. Dear Secret Santa 10 of 15 11. The Perfect Holiday 11 of 15 12. Almost Christmas 12 of 15 13. Miss Me This Christmas 13 of 15 14. The Holiday Calendar 14 of 15 15. My One Christmas Wish 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families 15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families Today (December 23) is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to snuggle up with your family and binge light-hearted holiday movies that will make you laugh and cry all in one sitting. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) According to NationalToday.com, a lot of Christmas movies started out as short films: “The world’s first Christmas movie was a silent short made in 1898, titled ‘Santa Claus.’ Directed by George Albert Smith and at just over a minute long, this was the first time that Santa Claus graced the screens. The film was about two children who are eagerly waiting for Santa Claus to make his appearance but are ordered to sleep. During the night, Santa slides down the chimney and leaves presents for the children. With jump cut scenes, double exposure, and superimposition, the short movie was ahead of its time. Following a couple of adaptations of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and a few war centred Christmas flicks, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was a breakthrough Christmas movie in 1946.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Check out some of our favorite holiday movies below!

