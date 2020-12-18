Drake Shows Off Impressive LEGO Replica of His Toronto Mansion

Drake recently went on his Instagram Stories to show off a dope LEGO replica of his massive Toronto estate, Drake Manor. Also affectionately called The Embassy, the 50,000-square-foot “pleasure dome” was shrunk down to size in plastic block form, and this miniature version has all the visible details and touches, such as the guest houses, outdoor tanning beds, and down to “including gardens, a rear pool, and two microscale cars.”

Although we don’t know how much or how long this toy project cost him to make, Drake did spend approximately $100 million to build the real thing, and The 6 God definitely feels a great sense of accomplishment when it comes to The Embassy. He strongly echoed his pride when he said, “I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through.”

Drake got a lego replica of his mansion made…. I need replica mansion money pic.twitter.com/a3LDLmRYdW — lil saturn ⬆️ (@prodsaturn) December 16, 2020

Originally introduced in his music videos “Toosie Slide” and “When to Say When”/“Chicago Freestyle,” the Art Deco-inspired residence is a shrine to opulence and “high luxury.” As designer Ferris Rafauli further clarified, “In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner.”

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake shared in his interview with Architectural Digest. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Lately though, when he hasn’t been playing with toys or spending holiday time with his son Adonis, Drake has been gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, which spawned the Billboard Hot 100 hit single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” It is currently scheduled to drop sometime in January 2021.

Drake Shows Off Impressive LEGO Replica of His Toronto Mansion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

