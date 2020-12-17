CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 1,000 Calls For Service During Winter Storm

Majic Listen Live Banner
Big Snowstorm

Source: Nicholas Kostin / Getty

Wednesday’s winter storm kept Maryland State Police busy.

Police responded to more than 1,100 calls for service, including more than 350 crashes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to state police, 1,159 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. There were 356 crashes reported to state police, 226 unattended or disabled vehicles and 17 roadside hazards.

Icy roads are still likely as of Thursday morning.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 1,000 Calls For Service During Winter Storm  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
86 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close