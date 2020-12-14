La La Anthony Debuted A Fiery Red New Do In Stylish Social Media Flicks

La La Anthony has been giving us hair envy for a little while now but over the weekend she took transformed our envy into full-on jealousy when she posted a series of Instagram flicks that really showed off her luxurious red tresses has us all screaming, “YAS QUEEN!”

The 39-year-old actress and TV personality looked smoking hot in her luxurious, long, lava red locs, beat face, and snatched body and took to Instagram to show off her ‘do in a series of gorgeous looks.

In one picture, the wife and mother looked cozy cute while showing off her fit figure in a grey crop top, light blue sweats, and a matching blue bubble jacket. She wore her hair parted over to one side with loose curls and gave us that messy but sexy wavy look that matched her aesthetic perfectly.

In a follow-up picture, she stunned us once again in another comfy cute, tan lounge set where she effortlessly rocked a cropped crew neck sweatshirt with the matching tan sweat pants and sneakers. She captioned the photo, “hey you… ,” and was met with a series of adoring comments from fans and admirers praising her hot look.

Finally, Lala gave us a face and body in a series of close up shots where she rocked a super cute black workout set from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. With her hair long, curled, and pulled to one side, she modeled the set to perfection and had us all wanting to cop one for ourselves – both the outfit and the hairstyle!

Lala’s gorgeous red lava hair was custom created and designed by the wig and extension company Tresses x Sandrine and installed by The Transform Her. Our good sis first debuted the new look back in November when she posted a pic and gave us “Jessica Rabbit vibes,” as she appropriately captioned the photo, and she’s been giving us major hair goals every since!

Lala is known for her long and luxurious ‘dos and usually plays it safe when it comes to color, so we’re absolutely in love with this new, bold color choice and can’t wait to see what else she comes up with!

INSTADAILY: Lala Anthony Is Out There Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

EXCLUSIVE: Lala Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never Missing The Met Gala

La La Anthony Debuted A Fiery Red New Do In Stylish Social Media Flicks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: