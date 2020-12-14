KXNG Crooked Talks Slaughterhouse, Death Row And 2020’s Top Verses in New Interview

Since the breakup of one of the Slaughterhouse a few years back, KXNG Crooked‘s been keeping busy, dropping some bars here and a few cuts there for the heads who bop to lyrically-enticing records.

While fans have been pondering what the former Death Row Records representative’s been up to these days, HotNewHipHop caught up with the artist formerly known as Crooked I as part of their 12 Days Of Christmas series in which the cigar-smoking aficionado was honest and open about a bevy of subjects. Crooked shared which of his 2020 verses he holds in highest regards and who he thinks measures up to his own lyrical prowess this past year.

Something from Royce, something from Em. You know, they call us the holy trinity of lyricism, me, Royce, and Em. They put the church emoji when they talk about it. So definitely something from Royce, something from Em. I think Benny got it in this year. I think Black Thought got it in this year. That verse Black Thought did, well, any verse Black Thought did. The verse Black Thought did on Russ’ project, that’s a stellar verse. Benny too.

All those MC’s definitely worthy to be in the Verse of The Year talk. That’s for damn sure.

The interview conducted was as insightful as it was entertaining. From touching on Death Row’s legacy to a four-way Verzuz battle between himself and his Slaughterhouse comrades, KXNG Crooked kept everything a buck as you’d expect an OG to do.

Check out the video of the one-on-one below and let us know your thoughts on what Crooked had to say.

