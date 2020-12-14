CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19

Majic Listen Live Banner
Premiere Of STX's "Poms" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

For those who are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously or don’t think that it’s real or think it’s not as bad as the media is saying it is.  We lost Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister last week from COVID-19, R&B singer Ashanti had to cancel the Verzuz battle between she and Keyshia Cole because Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19, now today we have lost another black actress in the entertainment world due to complications from COVID-9, ‘Queen Sugar’s own Carol Sutton.

Prayers are in order as news is breaking that New Orleans native actress Carol Sutton has passed away at the age of 76 years young.

Carrol Sutton is known for acting roles in Queen Sugar, Monster’s Ball, Ray and The Help just to name a few.

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay Tweeted the news with a video tribute.

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.

Carol Sutton is survived by a son, Archie; a daughter, Aunya; a brother, Oris Buckner; a sister, Adrienne Jopes; and five grandchildren.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Carol Sutton uplifted in our prayers.

See the videos below

Premiere Of STX's "Poms" - Arrivals

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

89 photos Launch gallery

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

Continue reading Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

[caption id="attachment_4032443" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty[/caption] ‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19 Prayers are in order as news is breaking that New Orleans native actress Carol Sutton has passed away at the age of 76 years young. Click here for the full details surrounding her death. Hit the gallery below for the latest list of political figures, athletes, and celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media Ellen Degeneres took to social media to announce she has tested positive for coronavirus. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIn_dJxh13G/?igshid=acwohvxn8lcj

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close