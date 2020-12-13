Gillette Connects With Saquon Barkley For Limited Edition Razor With Donations Going To Charity

Saquon Barkley‘s partnership with Gillette just got even cooler.

The star running back for the New York Giants may be out for the season after getting injured in October, but he’s making sure his presence is still felt with his evolving fanbase. Barkley is known to keep things fresh on game day whether it be his dangling earring or his freshly trimmed locks.

Now, he’s giving fellow Gillette lovers the chance to win a limited edition Gillette x Saquon razor that’s 3D printed to mimic the threading on a football and his number 26 emblazoned on the side. Winning is simple– all you have to do is visit GillettexSaquon.com between December 8 and 31 to enter for a chance to win.

While having his own signature razor has humbled the 23-year-old, the shaving tool is attached to an even bigger initiative of payjng ot forward.

“I never thought I’d have my own range of razors growing up,” Barkley tells PEOPLE. “To be able to have my own razor is truly amazing, but the reason why we have made the razor is even better: to be able to partner with Gillette and be able to give back to Covenant House New Jersey, which I’ve been working with since I was a rookie.”

New Jersey’s Covenant House is a nonprofit to help children between the ages of 14 and 20 get the help they need– whether it be shelter, food, immediate crisis care and even includes GED test prep and mental health services.

To celebrate the release of this razor, Gillette is making a $26,000 donation to the charity– which Saquon has been working with for the past few years with for the last few years. When you enter for a chance to win the coveted, limited-edition razor, Gillette will also donate $1 to Covenant House New Jersey, for every contest entry.

