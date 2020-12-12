CLOSE
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia Cole Postponed To January

Fans of Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will have to wait to sing “Foolish” or “I Should Have Cheated” at their Verzuz watch parties. On Saturday (December 11), the ex-Murder Inc. singer revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a postponement of their Verzuz match originally set for Saturday, December 12.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

In an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, the “Baby” singer revealed she contracted the virus not from traveling to Kenya but hugging a family member. Later, when Cole herself joined the Live, the two revealed they had a conversation last night about how excited they were to take part in Verzuz.

Verzuz made an official statement following Ashanti’s positive test and announced a rescheduled date for 2021, the first Verzuz of the new year.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the statement read. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti.”

The statement continued urging everyone to continue to respect COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community. NEW DATE: January 9, 2021.”

Fans had been anticipating the Verzuz battle between the two ever since Cole teased she wanted to go up against Ashanti in May after Verzuz began picking up steam following Jill Scott and Erykah Badu‘s record-breaking IG moment. Later, it was confirmed on December 4 Ashanti and Cole would square off.

After the word came down the event would be canceled, fans reacted on social media.

