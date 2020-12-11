Bradley Beal Becomes The Newest Member Of The Jumpman Family “It’s A Blessing For Sure”

It was announced today that Bradley Beal has become the newest member of the iconic Jumpman family! The Jordan Brand wrote: “Meet the newest members of the Jordan Family: two-time NBA All-Star Bradly Beal, and rising Brooklyn Nets star Caris Levert.”

Beal is now the 4th player on the Washington Wizards to have a spot on this elite team joining; Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and Moe Wagner. Back in 2017 Westbrook signed a huge 10-year deal with The Jordan Brand which made him the brand’s biggest name and top endorser. This contributed to the major accomplishment of Westbrook’s first MVP season where he demolished triple-double records night after night. He became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961 to average a triple-double. So impressed, Jordan himself sent the all-star point guard a note congratulating him on his season and giving him even more motivation to win a championship. Now with his new start in D.C. alongside fellow all-star Beal, those possibilities are looking more real each day.

Beal shared with the Wizards Media today how it felt when he got the news. “It’s a blessing for sure because you know, ultimately Mike has to sign off on it” he then went on to say “that speaks volumes and it’s definitely motivation for me.” Beal grew up like many of us admiring MJ and is a fan of his craft. Beal shares that he has never worn any brand outside of Nike and Jordan in his life so as we can see, this was just a match bound to happen. “I always say that’s the reason why I averaged 35 during my senior year in high school. It had to be the shoes”

But the shoes aren’t the only thing that sealed the deal on this, Beal has always been involved within the community and even more recently, being the face for Social Justice within the Wizards organization. He shares that the ties the Jordan brand has to help others means a lot to him as well. Along with joining his DC teammates, Beal is excited to connect with his longtime friend/brother Celtic’s Jason Tatum, who signed a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand last year. You’ll see in the video below, Brad couldn’t hide his excitement.

