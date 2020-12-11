Change the Whirled: Colin Kaepernick Gets His Own Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavor

Colin Kaepernick may still be on the outs with the NFL, but the business opportunities never stopped rolling in.

And his latest will have ice cream lovers pretty satisfied since he’s teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s for his very own flavor. The ice cream company is known for its progressive views on race, systemic oppression, and criminal justice, so the collaboration, or flavor, dubbed Change the Whirled, makes sense.

The flavor was created to celebrate his “courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people.”

Kaep is excited for the flavor because of Ben & Jerry’s passion for righting the racial imbalances ingrained in America’s roots.

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” Kaepernick said in the announcement. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

Of course, the ice cream is non-dairy to keep up with Kaepernick’s vegan lifestyle and has a caramel sunflower butter base and full of fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.​ The quarterback’s face can be seen on the side of the pint where he’s rocking his signature afro and an “I Know My Rights” t-shirt.

The pints will be available at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops and at retailers across the country beginning next year for a suggested price of $4.99 to $5.49.Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds will support the Know Your Rights Camp he founded in California with a goal “to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

