Disney+ Is Ready To Give Marvel Heads All They Can Handle For The New Year

For Marvel heads who subscribed to Disney+ with intentions on binging on new MCU shows, your time to shine is near.

Yesterday during their 2020 Investor Day, Disney made a slew of announcements detailing their planned drops for 2021 and boy where there some doozies. The Verge is reporting some of the biggest reveals from the meeting including nuggets such as Chadwick Boseman will NOT be replaced in Black Panther 2 (thank God!) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors would indeed be Kang The Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 (can’t wait!). Also some fuel was added to the Spider-Verse rumors as they’ve confirmed that Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness will tie into both Spider-Man 3 and Disney+’s WandaVision series.

A particularly interesting revelation was that Christian Bale (The Dark Knight) would actually be the villainous Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder and not Beta Ray Bill as originally speculated. We hope that doesn’t mean Beta Ray won’t be making his MCU debut in Thor, though.

But aside from all those dope announcements, fans were blessed with some new trailers from highly anticipated Disney+ titles including Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and the animated What If…? cartoon which re-imagines Agent Carter as Captain Britain, Black Panther as a Guardian of The Galaxy, and Captain America as a Marvel Zombie. Dios mio! Marvel is doing to DC what Michael Jordan did to his NBA peers in the 90’s. Just pure dominance.

Check out some trailers of Disney+’s Marvel series below and let us know what which one of these joints has you the most excited for the new year.

