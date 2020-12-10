Lightshow Drops New Album ‘Heart Still In The Trenches’

Lightshow has blessed us with another one! ‘Heart Still In The Trenches’ is the latest release from this southeast DC breed superstar. Lightshow recently did a freestyle on the DMV music showcase platform “AMP’D” and sat down with DMVHoodzandNewz to discuss where he has been and all of the things surrounding life in 2020. He discusses his music hiatus, his upbringing in the DC area, his early days as a rapper, and the things he’s learned on his journey. Lightshow also dives into some gems he has on being an independent artist, social media goofiness he sees, and what’s next!

