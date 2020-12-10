A woman is dead after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Thursday morning.

It happened on the 3800 block of Sequoia Avenue around 7:29 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When police arrived, they found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with Information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Woman Shot In The Head In Northeast Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: