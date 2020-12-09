After being released from the hospital late last week, singer Jeremih updating fans on his health.

The singer took to Instagram to a picture of him in a hospital gown and one where he is in what appears to be a barber chair.

He captioned the post,” “THANK GOD IM STILL HERE, THANK YA’LL FOR THE (praying hands emoji) UP #imbakkkkk.”

THANK GOD IM STILL HERE, THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk pic.twitter.com/Symo8dhCFp — Jeremih (@Jeremih) December 9, 2020

Singer Jeremih Finally Updates Fans On Health was originally published on kysdc.com

