MustBeNice: James Harden Gives Lil Baby $100K Richard Mille For His Birthday

As spotted on HipHopDX the Atlanta trapper turned rapper celebrated his 26th solar return in a major way. Aside from partying with his friends, crew and family he got treated to some very lavish gifts. While the gratuitous amounts of money and jewelry were par for the course one effort stole show. James Harden blessed “The Bigger Picture” rapper a Richard Mille watch that is rumored to be worth $100,000 dollars or more. The timepiece in question is a RM 030 which features an automatic winding movement with a declutchable Rotor.

Additionally the Houston Rockets gifted Baby a Prada Bag which played into the fact that he is “proud” of him. Another twist was that the bag was filled to the brim with Honey Buns, one of Baby’s favorite treats, and $100,000 dollars in cash. The Quality Control Records star shared his excitement and appreciation via social media. “Don’t Play With Him How the fucc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie !! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf !! An I’m drunk ” he wrote.

Even though he balled out let’s not forget the week prior Baby committed to donating 1.5 million dollars to charity. On November 24 he tweeted “I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed.” He went on to add” I don’t want to donate to just any organization but I will be letting my fans kno exactly we’re the money goes”.

I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed. — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 24, 2020

You can see more footage from his birthday bash below.

