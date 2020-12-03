Maryland Could Get Some COVID-19 Vaccines By Mid-December

The COVID-19 vaccine could reach Maryland by mid-December.

That’s according to Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

“We’re expecting that probably as early as mid-December that we could start seeing the first shipments coming in,” he said during a Board of Public Works meeting.

Rutherford also said health care workers will get the vaccine first followed by workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Everyone needs to get it when it’s available,” Rutherford said. “I know that there are people out there that are — and this started before COVID — that there are people who don’t like vaccines… we have to get past that.”

Rutherford said a vaccine might not be available to the general public until the spring, “if we’re fortunate.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

