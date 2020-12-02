Study Finds Houston Among Best Places To Look For Love During Pandemic

This may be hard to believe but apparently, Houston is open enough during a pandemic for someone to find love. Yes, love – in a whole pandemic.

A recent survey conducted by Apartment List found the Bayou City as one of the best places to date while in the middle of the pandemic. Houston was eighth on the list, ahead of cities such as Detroit and Milwaukee.

The methodology broke down as such. Apartment List accounted for Dating Satisfaction, Outdoor Satisfaction and Percentage Of Singles with Dating Satisfaction making up the bulk of the weight with 50 percent. Outdoor Satisfaction scored 30 percent and Percentage of Singles scored 20 percent. In Houston, an estimated 50.5 percent of the population is still single and 34.4 percent say they’re satisfied with the dating scene. Nearly 71 percent of pollsters say Houston has plenty of outdoor spots to take someone for a date.

According to Apartment List, the best city to find love during the pandemic is Austin, Texas, followed by Boston, Virginia Beach, Miami, Las Vegas, San Antonio and San Diego.

Top 10 Cities for Dating During the Pandemic

Rank Metro Dating Scene Satisfaction Outdoor Recreation Satisfaction Percent Singles Composite Score 1 Austin, TX 34.6% 89.7% 52.5% 0.79 2 Boston, MA 43.1% 65.7% 52.8% 0.78 3 Virginia Beach, VA 36.7% 75.0% 52.6% 0.74 4 Miami, FL 28.6% 65.7% 56.3% 0.66 5 Las Vegas, NV 34.8% 49.2% 56.0% 0.65 6 San Antonio, TX 29.0% 63.4% 55.6% 0.64 7 San Diego, CA 31.5% 72.2% 52.0% 0.63 8 Houston, TX 34.4% 70.5% 50.5% 0.63 9 Detroit, MI 32.3% 56.8% 54.7% 0.62 10 Milwaukee, WI 23.3% 80.5% 53.9% 0.61

Now, where do you NOT want to try and find love during a pandemic if you’re single? Hartford, CT, Cleveland, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida. Those three cities were deemed the worst for dating during the pandemic and less than 15 percent of singles reported being satisfied with their dating lives in those cities.

Bottom 10 Cities for Dating During the Pandemic

Rank Metro Dating Scene Satisfaction Outdoor Recreation Satisfaction Percent Singles Composite Score 31 Sacramento, CA 20.5% 61.8% 51.8% 0.42 32 Charlotte, NC 16.3% 70.5% 51.6% 0.40 33 Baltimore, MD 18.8% 54.3% 53.7% 0.40 34 San Jose, CA 17.9% 80.0% 48.2% 0.39 35 Kansas City, MO 25.0% 55.6% 49.7% 0.39 36 St. Louis, MO 18.6% 63.8% 51.3% 0.39 37 Riverside, CA 18.8% 49.2% 53.5% 0.36 38 Hartford, CT 14.8% 52.6% 53.7% 0.33 39 Cleveland, OH 7.1% 60.5% 55.8% 0.32 40 Jacksonville, FL 14.8% 36.4% 53.0% 0.23

It’s already bad enough Houston has a sugar daddy capital.

