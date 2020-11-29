Jazmine Sullivan Is Back ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ [VIDEO]

The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people in their feelings as we watch the daily numbers go up, but some entertainers/singers are still on their grind even though they can’t tour or record the traditional way but singer Jazmine Sullivan is back urging you to ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

After taking a creative hiatus Jazmine Sullivan is rolling out a new album for the first time since 2015. “Pick Up Your Feelings” was co-written with help from Nova Wav, the Grammy Award winning record producer and songwriting duo of Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, who has helped mastering hits for notable artists such as Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Dj Khaled, Kelly Clarkson, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Teyana Taylor just to name a few.

A young Jazmine Sullivan ‘Fearless’ busted on the scene back in 2008 with ‘Bust Your Windows’ giving a sexy anthem to checking their man. Jazmine Sullivan who wasn’t feeling the business of show business because of her passion of being simply a great artist stepped away from the business. Then returned with a mater piece of an album “Reality Show” that sizzled up the airwaves with ‘Let It Burn’.

Take a listen to Jazmine Sullivan with a new look plus a new cut/video ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ below

