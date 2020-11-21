Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress After Emotional Tweets For Help

Missy Elliott has made a young bride-to-be’s dream come true.

On Wednesday (Nov 18), Ireanna Bradshaw took to Twitter to explain that she could not afford her dream wedding dress from David’s Bridal. The bride-to-be noted that she had been struggling to save up for a plus-size wedding dress while planning to move in with her future husband.

“I’m getting married in March &trying to move into our own place,” Bradshaw wrote. “Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money, but it’s still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- I dnt think it will be possible.”

Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible….. pic.twitter.com/OO6GftGZbK — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020

Ireanna reportedly fell in love with an A-line dress from David’s Bridal featuring floral detailing and removable, off-the-shoulder sleeves for a romantic appearance–priced at $1300. She asked followers to consider donating to her Cash App to help make her dream a reality.

“I never thought I’d find a love like this and never thought someone would want to marry me,” Ireanna wrote. “With all my previous insecurities- I didn’t think I was worthy of love. Loving myself made me ready for love. I would be so grateful to have some support: anything would help.”

I never thought Id find a love like this and never thought someone would want to marry me. With all my previous insecurities- i didnt think i was worthy of love. Loving myself made me ready for love. I would be so grateful to have some support: anything would help: pic.twitter.com/Kiqt3jYQzM — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 17, 2020

Fellow Twitter users came through with support and well-wishes, with Missy leading the pack.

“Early Congratulations. May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness,” Missy wrote.

Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

Excited by the reply, Bradshaw invited the “Work It” icon to her wedding.

“Omg thank you so much,” the bride-to-be wrote. “I’m literally speechless; this is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you.”

Omg thank you so much…..im literally speechless☺️😭😭😭😆😆😆😆 ; this is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 18, 2020

In a second tweet, Missy added: “Your Dress is paid for now. I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your future husband.”

During an interview with Pop Sugar, Ireanna states that the blessing left her so stunned that she began crying before noting that the kind gesture was a “dream come true.”

“When I saw that she paid for it; I was shaking and crying,” Ireanna told the publication. “I almost started screaming but was out with my mom picking up dinner. My mom hugged me and was so happy for me. This is a dream come true.”

The rapper’s kind gesture was acknowledged by David’s Bridal, with the company tweeting that it “can’t wait to see” Bradshaw wearing its floral wedding dress with swag sleeves, a Galina Signature.

Love always finds a way!❤️ Thanks to @MissyElliott for helping this bride’s dream come true! And @mynamesireanna

we can't wait to see you rock this gown on your big day!😉 https://t.co/uTLpGZobwK — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) November 19, 2020

Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress After Emotional Tweets For Help was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: