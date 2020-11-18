The NBA Draft is just hours away, and some advice is needed for those about to make the biggest leap in life.

Of course, some parents have likely warned their bright-eyed sons about the trappings of the money and fame that comes with joining the league. The latest parent to be public about the “talk” is none other than one of the most vocal patriarchs of the NBA— LaVar Ball.

Ball’s eldest, Lonzo, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. After being a highly touted rookie and honing his PG skills in New Orleans, it appears that his dad has already warned the youngest Ball brother. 19-year-old LaMelo is getting drafted pretty high tonight, and his dad’s already got advice.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman — especially in basketball,” Ball said on the Endless Hustle Podcast. “You’re not going to find nobody like I found your mom. “If you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety — how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not.”

Ball, who has never been one to shy away from media or expressing his opinions, explained that the types of places young ballplayers spend time in don’t often have the best selection of women.

“So, I hate to tell you but you’re going to meet a hoe. Just how it goes, son,” he said. “So son, that’s the bad part of the life you’re going to get — you’re never going to meet a good woman.”

If LaVar’s comments weren’t weird enough, he went on to explain that once professionals athletes’ lives slow down after the age of 30 and are looking to date women of their own age, that presents a new problem.

“You gotta wonder why she’s by herself at 30,” he said. “So there’s something that’s dangerous no matter how good they look — but have a good time son. I feel bad for you — but, hey, I love the fact you made it.”

In other Ball news, LaMelo is predicted to go first in the 2020 NBA draft.

LaVar Ball Rants About “Hoes” Before His Son LaMelo’s Big Draft Night was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: