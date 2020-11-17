CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Governor Northam Moving Forward To Legalizing Marijuana In Virginia

"The time has come to legalize marijuana in our Commonwealth, and Virginia will get this right." - Governor Northam

Majic Listen Live Banner

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northan plans to set the path as the first U.S. state in the South to allow recreational use of marijuana.

“Legalizing marijuana will happen in Virginia, and as it happens, we want to make sure that we regulate it properly and that we do it the right way,” Northam said during a press conference call with reporters. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that even though Black and white Virginians use marijuana at similar rates, Black state residents are 3 times more likely to face arrest. The overall plan is to move towards decriminalization and join the 15 other states that have already done so. Marijuana is fully legal in;

  • Washington D.C.
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Washington
  • Montana
  • Colorado
  • South Dakota
  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Vermont
  • Massachusetts
  • New York.

The NBA is even looking into continuing its relaxed ban on recreational drugs as they did during their resumed season in the Bubble.

RELATED: Mike Tyson Reveals He Used A Fake Penis To Hide His Weed Use During His Boxing Career

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study also found that legalization could generate more than $300 million per year in tax revenues by the 5th year in operation. Then if they also decriminalize, it could reduce marijuana arrests by 84%. Plus more than 11,000 jobs could be created with the legalization of marijuana. Over 120,000 Virginians would benefit from these actions going into effect.

If things go as planned to legalize adult use of marijuana in Virginia, it would likely take at least two years to put a regulatory structure in place and begin licensing companies to operate in the state, according to the study. Gov. Northam plans to propose legislation legalizing marijuana when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Will Marijuana Ever Be Legal in the U.S.?

Source: Courtesy of iOne

 

RELATED: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol

RELATED: Social Media Responds To Video of Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed

RELATED: From Smoking Weed In High School To Almost Dating Ivanka Trump: Everything You Missed In Tom Brady’s Howard Stern Interview

 

Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic

15 photos Launch gallery

Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic

Continue reading Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic

Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic

[caption id="attachment_907738" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty[/caption] Marijuana is still a controversial talking point for some, despite current trends pointing to decriminalization and flat-out legalization. Despite the devil’s lettuce reported uses on a medical level and mounting evidence of the benefits of cannabis, some on Twitter are criticizing the social media service for slapping a substance abuse help hotline atop a trending topic about the plant. Marijuana began trending Tuesday morning in the wake of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s tweets regarding actions he and other Democrats are taking, and it has been reported earlier this month that the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the MORE Act on Sept. 21. The bill, which will most likely not pass in the Republican Party-led U.S. Senate, will aim to decriminalize and deschedule marijuana. Sen. Schumer spoke to that reality in a series of Monday tweets. https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/1305620522869436418 https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/1305623296239693824 https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/1305677601990758400 The battle for marijuana legalization has been raging for years with patient advocates and activists pointing to the plant’s myriad benefits and the potential for revenue for states who go wide and allow recreational use. This fall, a handful of states are voting on legalization efforts in a bid to join 33 other states, with 11 of those states fully recreational which allows anyone to purchase cannabis and not just medical users. The states that have measures on their local ballots that would greatly shift the tide on legal cannabis are Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi. Nebraska was potentially set to vote on a medical marijuana measure but that effort failed to go forward. Despite alcohol causing more of a public health concern than marijuana according to most policy and medical experts, Twitter saw fit to affix the addiction message and hotline as the lead message on the trending topic, which several users have angrily pointed out for its assumed hypocrisy. We’ve got those reactions below. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1305606924948439040 — Photo: Getty

Governor Northam Moving Forward To Legalizing Marijuana In Virginia  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close