LVRN Announces First Ever Holiday Album “Home For The Holidays”

Label and talent management company, LoveRennaissance (LVRN) announced new Home For The Holidays album set to release Nov. 16. LVRN and Interscope Records will be releasing its first-ever holiday album featuring notable acts, Summer Walker, 6LACK, Shelley, formerly known as DRAM, Westside Boogie and more.

The project will include nine tracks featuring several classic Christmas renditions like “This Christmas” and “Chestnuts Roasting.” The collection will also feature three skits voiced by DJ and artist Kitty Ca$h. There will be more special appearances on the project from LVRN’s younger signees including Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath, artists Eli Derby and Young Rog.

LVRN has continued to remain innovative in their approach to marketing and fostering talent. A few rollouts come to mind when thinking of the label’s fresh perspective to marketing campaigns for projects. Summer Walker’s “Over It” single release was promoted by phone booths in multiple cities across the nation where fans could interact directly with the artist.

Summer walker manager+pr team work hard af doing all these cute events/activities on the side of her music. First the telephone booth, pole dancing classes and now the overit rage room. She’s unstoppable man — jluv (@jihotti) October 21, 2019

Or the time 6lack released a special hot sauce called 600 Degrees to promote his “6pc Hot EP” earlier this year.

Fans can imagine this project will also have a well-crafted rollout, in true LVRN fashion, introducing their newer acts along with spotlighting some of our favorites.

This year has not been the best considering the circumstances. However, despite these unusual times for music and the world at large, LVRN has continued to rack in the blessings. This year the label has received many accolades. With recent features in Fast Company, Rolling Stone and Complex, along with achieving Billboard Hot 100 chart success led by Walker and 6LACK with their respective EPs and song releases, the Atlanta collective has proven that they are on a mission to be a leading force in music.

A lot of exciting projects to come for the young collective. Most recently, LVRN’s executives were featured as Billboard’s 2020 R&B/Hip Hop Power Players alongside some huge heavy hitters in the business.

Surely the holiday album will be a special treat for fans and add to the existing success of LVRN’s growing label and management team. The entire project is executively produced by Lisa McCall, with production helmed by Slim Wav and Rogét Chahayed. Be sure to pre-save the album here.

