Don’t Expect YouTube to Put Out a Rewind Video for 2020

For the first time in ten years, YouTube is breaking tradition.

There will not be a “Rewind” year-in-review video for 2020, because of everything that has gone down in this past year. In other words, a lot of the content could have been a downer for viewers who would have been watching.

The annual celebrations is usually meant to “to be a celebration of you” regarding the online platform’s users and their fans.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the company announced in a statement posted Thursday on Twitter. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on racial injustice and the U.S. presidential election, YouTube thanked its users for making a difference in 2020 and finding ways to lift people up, help them cope and laugh during a hard year.

Plus, you can always count on a lot of YouTube’s individual users to put out their own “Rewind” videos.

In the meantime, here is a look at the last #YouTubeRewind from 2019, when life was still “normal:”

How would you look back at the year 2020?

