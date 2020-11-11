Beyoncé Surprises Fans With Ivy Park ‘Black Pack’ Drop & Announces Partnership With Peloton

Source: Peloton, Driely S. Carter / Peloton, Peloton, Driely S. Carter

We hope you didn’t spend all of your Beyoncé contingency money on the first adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” drop because queen Bey just announced the “Drip 2: Black Pack.” And just in case you need somewhere to wear your athletic swag, she’s also partnering with Peloton to bring us Beyoncé-inspired workouts through the interactive fitness platform.

First things first: the black pack. If you were simply scrolling your Instagram timeline yesterday and came across a post from Beyoncé announcing an additional Ivy Park collection, you are not alone. Fans were stunned to find out the queen would be releasing another monochromatic collection consisting of similar items in black and tan.

The “Drip 2: Black pack” collection includes biker shorts, masks, fanny packs, leggings, mini skirts, a jumpsuit, joggers, sweatpants and a jacket. The collection hasn’t hit the adidas.com website yet so you still have time to move a few things around in your budget and potentially score a coveted piece from the capsule collection. The “Black Pack” drops on US Adidas.com Nov 17, followed by a global online drop on Nov. 18 before hitting stores on Nov. 19.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, Beyoncé also announced an unprecedented partnership with Peloton to bring a multi-year “Homecoming” inspired deal including music, workout guides and a component that gifts two Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, “providing access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment” a press release explains on the Peloton website.

The 10 HBCUs include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé in the official press release on the Peloton website. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The great thing about this partnership is you don’t have to have a Peloton bike to partake in the Homecoming-themed workouts. All you need is the Peloton app. You nab your Ivy Park gear and download the app to work out like Beyoncé!

Check out the classes, here.

