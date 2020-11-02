Our girl Alfredas has the scoop on the latest celebrity headlines including the details on Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young‘s plans to involve his alleged side pieces in their court battle.

Check it out below:

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hot Off The Wire: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Is Doing What?! [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com