Kanye West Launches ‘Yeezy Christian Academy’ School

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West has launched a new school called Yeezy Christian Academy (YCA).

The news comes with a promotional video featuring a group of children including two of his own: his 7-year-old daughter North West, and his 4-year-old son Saint West. His sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian’s, children Mason Disick (10) and Penelope Disick (8) also made a cameo in the video.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you” is YCA’s mantra and it was recited by the children in the video who also said, “We still believe in you. We believe in our families. In our future, we heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love.”

This powerful group of phrases was followed by West’s children North and Saint’s declaration that “Jesus loves everyone.”

West first announced the launch of YCA back in September noting that the teaching would be rooted in Christianity and grounded on “faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity.” He wants students of the Yeezy Christian Academy to learn how to create and sing, learn how to communicate in the 21st century, and learn how to collaborate with each other on projects.

Source: ChristianPost.com

Kanye West Launches ‘Yeezy Christian Academy’ School  was originally published on getuperica.com

