Ari Lennox’s Hit Song ‘BMO’ Goes Gold!

We have to send a special congrats to our girl Ari Lennox! Today it was announced that BMO is certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Ari’s single ‘Shea Butter Baby’ off of her latest album is also Gold but ‘BMO’ is her first solo record to reach this status. The artist took to social media to share the news. Over the years, we have definitely seen all of the work she has put in and we are very proud of her! Being a DMV native, D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been behind her from the beginning. Now seeing her success worldwide brings us joy!

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Lennox was performing all over while on tour with Lizzo. During this pandemic, her music has helped to soothe listeners during these uncertain times. She has also been serving on her social media accounts, giving us look after look.

