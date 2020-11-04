Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore’s Mayoral Race While Rep. Kweisi Mfume Wins 7th Congressional District

Brandon Scott declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Baltimore City mayor.

“Baltimore, our city has voted for a new way forward,” Scott said in his speech. “I stand before you tonight, a son of Baltimore, and the next mayor of our great city. I am so proud, energized, and humbled by your belief in me and what we can accomplish together.”

Scott is the current president of the Baltimore City Council.

In another big race, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume will keep his seat in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

“I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,” Mfume said.

