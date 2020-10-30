Lisa Turtle is Back as Lark Voorhies Will Appear in ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival!

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 1980’s and ’90s is making a comeback later this year.

An updated version of ‘Saved by the Bell’ is returning with new episodes in November on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

Several of the stars from the original series are coming back with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley once again playing their characters A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano respectively, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will both come back as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski in guest-starring roles.

New cast members are also involved in the show along with the veterans.

Dustin Diamond, who played Samuel “Screech” Powers, will not be part of the revival as he “was reportedly not invited back for the reboot.”

One key cast member who was originally not involved, but is now going to drop by on the new edition of ‘Bell,’ is Lark Voorhies, who is reprising her role of Lisa Turtle.

A photo was shown of Voorhies as Turtle on set in what appears her running a fashion empire:

Lisa Turtle is back! Here's a first look at Lark Voorhies' return in the ‘Saved by the Bell’ revival. (Source: @EW) pic.twitter.com/k64TE6vg9m — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) October 29, 2020

Voorhies had revealed she was “hurt” that she was not included in both the revival of the popular 1989-93 NBC sitcom and cast reunion.

She addressed her feelings from a personal journal on the exclusion during an appearance on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ when talking about her mental health issues.

From EURweb:

“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.” She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

No word yet on how Turtle/Voorhies will be written into the show as of right now.

The revival of ‘Bell’ premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock. Here is a trailer of the new series below:

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Video, Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank and EURweb

