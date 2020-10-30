CloutPods: Apple To Drop Updated Entry-Level AirPods & 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro: Report

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is already in the hands of customers, and reportedly some new AirPods are on the way as well.

Bloomberg reports that the company that Job’s built is working on an updated version of the entry-level AirPods and a second-generation version of the AirPods Pro with hopes of releasing them next year. According to the report, the new AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro due to a smaller stem and replaceable ear tips. But that’s where the similarities stop because it will not have the noise-canceling feature, which will help Apple sell them at a lower price.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will be more compact than ever, according to sources. Bloomberg states that the new AirPods Pro will be stemless, and the design will feature a much more rounded shape taking a page out of Samsung, Google, and Amazon’s current designs that will allow for a better fit in the user’s ears. Both models will also feature Apple’s latest wireless chips.

Again take this with a grain of salt, but don’t totally disregard it either. We expect to hear more news about these new Apple accessories soon that will compliment your iPhone 12 Mini very well.

