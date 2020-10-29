Trump Uses ‘Angry’ Black Woman Trope To Attack Kamala Harris In Racist Rally Speech

The president is ramping up his racist rhetoric to rally his hateful base of supporters as polling shows he’s fighting an uphill battle that seemingly keeps steepening with less than a week before the election. While Donald Trump has also taken what appear to be clear and measured steps to rig the election in his favor, just for safekeeping, he decided to employ anti-Black racist tropes while targeting Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris as well as her U.S. Senate colleague, Ilhan Omar, in a speech at a rally in Arizona on Wednesday.

The same president who has repeatedly lashed out at the media for covering him accurately had the audacity to call Harris “angry,” a triggering and loaded word that has real racist connotations when directed at Black women, in particular. Of course, Trump — who surely cannot use the N-word (at least, not in public) — knows that and intentionally leaned into his anti-Black rhetoric that has become increasingly prevalent on his campaign trail.

Trump, a strategic racist if there ever was one, gaslit last week’s racist incident at another of his rallies when Georgia Sen. David Perdue intentionally mispronounced Harris’ first name.

“Ka-MAL-a, Ka-MAL-a or Kamala, Kamala, Ka-mala, -mala, -mala, I don’t know, whatever,” Perdue said to massive applauds of approval at the rally in Macon, Georgia, on Friday.

On Wednesday, Trump resurrected the controversy and got exactly the response he was looking for.

“Kamala, you know, if you don’t pronounce her name exactly right, she gets very angry at you,” Trump said at the rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. “And then, you know what she does when she gets angry, she starts laughing …Uncontrollable laughs. That means she’s angry.”

Trump purposely mispronounced Kamala Harris’s first name, and then repeatedly accused her of being angry about it, leaning into racist and sexist tropes about Black women. He also repeated his nasty attacks against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) & Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) October 29, 2020

Trump, trying to keep his racist momentum going, then doubled down on his attacks on Omar, the sitting U.S. senator who he has tried to frame as anything but a patriot because she was born in Somalia.

“How the hell does she get elected?” Trump asked the crowd. “She does not like our country.”

Both attacks on the two Black women were similar to previous instances of Trump’s unwarranted criticism of them.

Earlier this month, Trump — whose administration has encouraged police brutality and created orphans out of immigrant children it has separated from their families at the border — called Harris a “monster” and “totally unlikeable” while responding to her debate against Mike Pence.

And last year, Trump launched a racist attack against “The Squad,” a group of two U.S. senators and two members of Congress — all women of color — that includes Omar.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all),” Trump tweeted in July 2019 even though Sen. Ayanna Pressley and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib were born in the United States. He later added in his Twitter thread about them: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

In the meantime, Biden has enjoyed a widening polling lead over Trump, including in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If those trends keep up, pollsters have predicted Joe Biden will win a fair election.

But all is not fair in love and war, a truth that Trump knows and has likely fueled his backup plan (which could, theoretically, be his Plan A) of laying the foundation for what he hopes will ultimately be his re-election if going his racist route doesn’t work. Not only has Trump rigged the U.S. Postal Service to reduce its service as a record number of voters have already cast their absentee ballots via mail, but he also rushed the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could ultimately decide the election if its results are contested. He’s also taken steps to make sure certain votes are not counted depending on when they’re post-marked in one of the most over attempts at voter suppression in modern American history.

It is in the above content in which Election Day arrives in just five days.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want To Be Successful’

Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation

Trump Uses ‘Angry’ Black Woman Trope To Attack Kamala Harris In Racist Rally Speech was originally published on newsone.com