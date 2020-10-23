KITH Unveils Limited Edition BMW 2021 M4 Competition Coupe

Kith‘s BMW collaboration is a bigger move than we thought.

After announcing the 96‑piece collection earlier this week that’s full of retro car vibes –including a diecast car–, founder Ronnie Fieg revealed that there’s an actual car as part of the collection. No, it’s not a cherry red M3 from the 1980s, but it is a 2022 BMW M4. It will be released next year, and while being limited to just 150 cars, it definitely won’t be cheap as it comes in at $109,250.

The whip will be available in three colors –Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver, and Frozen Brilliant White — all of which are matte. Once you take a look inside, you see cobranding on the headrests, plush Merino leather bucket seats, and Kith lettering on the center console and door sills. On the exterior, you can see that BMW altered its legendary roundel logo, the worth “Kith” replaces “BMW” on the M stripes. The biggest branding comes atop the roof, with the Kith logo running the entire length.

Fieg’s love for his grandfather’s BMW is where his penchant for the luxury cars began– and now he’s designed his own.

“Everything we work on at Kith has to come from an authentic place,” says Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. “Some of my favorite memories from growing up are going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was an E30 M3. These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

To BMW, representatives of the brand recognize what niche Kith has been able carve-out, and is excited to see if the collaboration opens them up to other demographics.

“Keeping a close eye on the latest streetstyle developments is part of our approach to evolving the BMW brand,” explains Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW. “With his ideas and Kith label, Ronnie Fieg is one of the outstanding minds and opinion leaders in the worlds of fashion, lifestyle and luxury. Our collaboration with Ronnie and his influential brand will be a positive force for BMW as we explore new customer groups.”

If you were able to purchase one, expect shipping to begin in summer 2021. Get a better look at the car in the gallery below.

