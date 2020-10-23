Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual Meet & Greet [CONTEST]

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell and Motown Gospel is proud to present STILL: A Virtual Listening Party for Brian Courtney Wilson hosted by GRIFF. Six lucky winners will get a chance to meet Brian Courtney Wilson, experience a live performance from him and review some new songs off his new album, Still.
If you want in, text “BCW” to 52140 for a chance to win!
This contest ends on Oct. 27, 2020. Click Here for Contest Rules
Brian Courtney Wilson Brought That Great Work to Sounds of Inspiration
Brian Courtney Wilson Brought That Great Work to Sounds of Inspiration
