The DMV is the mecca of everything, and with so much going on through our everyday lives, we may not always know exactly what is happening here, but do not fret, your boy got you covered on everything happening in the DMV.

First up let’s congratulate Washington, DC as the Nation’s Capital now has the highest percentage of Black Owned Businesses in the Nation according to score.org, can we say how epic this is and toast to the huge amount of Black Excellence.

Congratulations also goes to these three DMV brothers, Shy Glizzy, Goldlink, and Brent Faiyaz who single “Crew” just obtained 4x platinum plague, this is huge for DMV music and musicians here. And our Favorite Comedian ThatGirlJayCole from Wild n Out and all-over social media has joined with Rico Nasty and is now a full-on Ambassador for Savage Fenty, we see Rihanna getting all the DMV girls.

This weekend Whitman-Walker Health will have its Walk & 5K to help in the fight to end HIV, you can find out more information at walktoendhiv.org or follow them on Instagram @WhitmanWalker now. Also This weekend Councilmember Trayon White will host the annual state of the ward summit 2020 to inform you on everything happening in Ward 8, today is the last day to register, you can find out more details by following @trayonwhite on Instagram.

And lastly, have you ever wanted a whole movie theater to yourself, well now you can, the AMC theaters of the DMV are offering their theaters for only $99.00, that’s right $99.00, due to pandemic AMC Theaters are trying to bring moviegoers back by letting them rent entire auditoriums for private groups of 20 people or less, find out more Washingtonian.com.

Ladies & Gentlemen, this sums up What’s Going On DMV, follow me @TheMediaPrince on everything, and follow the hashtag #WGODMV

What’s Going On DMV: D.C. Has The Highest Percentage Of Black Owned Businesses In The Nation was originally published on kysdc.com

