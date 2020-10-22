Congressman Anthony Brown Talks Military Support of Biden

Russ Parr
| 10.22.20
Maryland congressman Anthony Brown calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss the importance of voting, Joe Biden and the recent increase of support for Biden from members in the military.

