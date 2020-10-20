CLOSE
Celebrity News
Jekalyn Carr Confirms Relationship With NFL Player Jawaan M. Taylor [VIDEO]

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jekalyn Carr is growing up right before our eyes! This week, it was confirmed that she is indeed dating offensive tackle NFL player Jawaan M. Taylor, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars (#75).

The two confirmed the news on Instagram where they shared and reposted photos of each other.

“God is faithful to give us everything we need,” she wrote in her Insta Stories, calling her boyfriend more than just an NFL player, but a church boy too. She said we’ll hear his testimony soon.

We look forward to hearing their love story and send our congrats!

Cheryl Jackson, from our sister station, Praise 104.1 got a few details on their relationship during Jakalyn Carr’s Virtual Meet & Greet Experience. Watch the interview below…

 

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show

Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman! This month, she released two new songs called "Changing Your Story" and "Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course. “This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course. See photos of Jekalyn Carr throughout the years and catch her performing alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive virtual event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For e-tickets, visit urban1events.com.

